The Nigerian passport has recorded its highest position in five years, climbing to the 88th spot out of 199 countries on the latest Henley Passport Index, released on July 18. The ranking reflects a modest but notable improvement in global mobility for Nigerian passport holders. The Henley Passport ...

The Nigerian passport has recorded its highest position in five years, climbing to the 88th spot out of 199 countries on the latest Henley Passport Index, released on July 18.

The ranking reflects a modest but notable improvement in global mobility for Nigerian passport holders.

The Henley Passport Index is updated regularly using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority, IATA, and expert insights. It tracks changes in passport strength by analyzing how many destinations a passport can access without a prior visa.

In this latest release, Nigeria now shares the 88th position with Ethiopia and Myanmar. These are the same countries Nigeria was grouped with earlier in the year when it was ranked 91st, marking a steady rise in the country’s global travel standing.