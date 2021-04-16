Nigerian Navy’s newest Offshore Survey Vessel (NNS LANA) on Friday began her homeward journey to Nigeria.

The voyage will include Port visits to Lisbon, Las Palmas, Banjul and Tema-Ghana.

The vessel is expected to arrive on 17 May 2021.

Addressing the Ship’s Company, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo noted that the foremost desire of every littoral state is to have a fleet with the right mix of platforms to meet its operational objectives.

Thus, he acknowledged that the homebound voyage of NNS LANA is yet another milestone achievement in Nigerian Navy’s fleet recapitalization efforts.

According to Admiral Gambo, the induction of NNS LANA to Nigerian Navy will enhance the Service capacity in the provision of survey services and charting which are crucial to safe navigation for improved maritime security.