Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Friday said Nigerian irregular migrants in Saudi Arabia are due to be evacuated on the 28 and 29th of January pending any unforeseen issues.

She added that their evacuation was delayed due to issues relating to Coronavirus.

#NewsFlash: About 600 stranded Nigerians in Saudi Arabia seek government’s intervention. pic.twitter.com/OZMbqaWSie — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa appealed to Nigerians to resist traveling abroad without proper documents.

Recall that about 600 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabi in a vira video appealed to the federal government to rescue them.