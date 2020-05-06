A Nigerian lady, Mrs Kafayat Amusan, one of the stranded Nigeria travellers, returning from Dubai, UAE, has been delivered of a baby boy on board Emirates airline departing to Lagos on Wednesday.

She put to bed, on board the plane,30 minutes after departure, which resulted in the plane returning back to Dubai after take off .

She is currently on admission at a Hospital, in Dubai.

The Nigerian Ambassador in Dubai, Ambassador Rimi and staff of the Embassy are in touch with the mother and child who are in good condition.

Emirates Airline had to change to another aircraft which is now enroute to Lagos with 265 returnees on board.

The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa congratulated Mrs Amusan for another addition in her family and prayed she return safely to the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said she will return to Nigeria after obtaining birth certificate and other necessary travel documents for her baby boy.