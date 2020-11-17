The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Germany announced today that it has suspended with immediate effect a local staff( security unit) in connection with allegations of sexual abuse and other serious criminal activity.

The staff, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was suspended following the circulation of material on social media that suggested the official was demanding sexual favours in return for official services.

Just In: Nigerian Embassy in Germany suspends security staff pending abuse allegations, video recorded by victims shows him in compromising situation in an hotel @GeoffreyOnyeama @NigeriaGov @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/6LqTWvlQoj — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) November 17, 2020

Advertisement

HE Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s Ambassador in Germany said: “we have a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of office and especially of sexual misconduct. Our full resources are being deployed to investigate a very serious incident and any other abuses that this inquiry may reveal.

“The investigation is taking place with all the urgency and diligence that this very serious situation demands. When due process is complete, any guilty party can expect to face the full weight of the law. Our heartfelt sympathies are with any innocent victims of abuse.