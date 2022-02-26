Nigerian Embassy in Poland makes arrangements for safety of Nigerians in Ukraine

The Nigerian Embassy in Poland with volunteers from the Nigerian community in Poland making arrangements for the safety of Nigerians able to cross the border from Ukraine.

A statement from the Embassy gave an address for Nigerians to present at the border and says vans and buses will be available to convey them

Read the full statement below

Public notice

In light of the recent happenings in Ukraine. Please be advised that for all Nigerians crossing over to Poland would have us waiting for them.

The Federal Government of Nigeria is making necessary arrangements for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

Please present this as your destination address with the Border controls 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa

The Nigerian Embassy staff and along with volunteers will be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses and vans to pick up Nigerians from the crossing border points and locations below:

Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska

Szkoła Podstawowa w Lubyczy Królewskiej (zaplecze hali sportowej) ul. Jana III Sobieskiego 5, 22-680 Lubycza Królewska

Phone: +48-729275316

Korczowa-Krakowiec

Świetlica, Korczowa 155, 37-552 Korczowa

Phone:+48-579201775

Medyka-Szeginie

Hala Sportowa – Medyka 285, 37-732 Medyka

Phone:+48-729242516

Budomierz-Hurszew

Szkoła Podstawowa w m. Krowica Sama 183, 37-625 Krowica Sama

Phone: +48-739493541

Thank you.

The Embassy of Nigeria,

Warsaw, Poland

Cc: The Ambassador, H.E Christian Ugwu

The Perm. Sec Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs