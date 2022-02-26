Nigerian Embassy in Poland makes arrangements for safety of Nigerians in Ukraine

The Nigerian Embassy in Poland with volunteers from the Nigerian community in Poland making arrangements for the safety of Nigerians able to cross the border from Ukraine.
A statement from the Embassy gave an address for Nigerians to present at the border and says vans and buses will be available to convey them
Read the full statement below
Public notice
In light of the recent happenings in Ukraine. Please be advised that for all Nigerians crossing over to Poland would have us waiting for them.
The Federal Government of Nigeria is making necessary arrangements for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.
Please present this as your destination address with the Border controls 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa
The Nigerian Embassy staff and along with volunteers will be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses and vans to pick up Nigerians from the crossing border points and locations below:
Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska
Szkoła Podstawowa w Lubyczy Królewskiej (zaplecze hali sportowej) ul. Jana III Sobieskiego 5, 22-680 Lubycza Królewska
Phone: +48-729275316
Korczowa-Krakowiec
Świetlica, Korczowa 155, 37-552 Korczowa
Phone:+48-579201775
Medyka-Szeginie
Hala Sportowa – Medyka 285, 37-732 Medyka
Phone:+48-729242516
Budomierz-Hurszew
Szkoła Podstawowa w m. Krowica Sama 183, 37-625 Krowica Sama
Phone: +48-739493541
Thank you.
The Embassy of Nigeria,
Warsaw, Poland
Cc: The Ambassador, H.E Christian Ugwu
The Perm. Sec Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs