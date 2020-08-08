Nigerian basketball player who previously played for Red Star Belgrade, Michael Ojo, has died.

Red Star’s spokesperson, Igor Vujicin, in a press statement, on Friday, said the Nigerian died during a training session in Serbia.

The club couldn’t confirm the cause of death, but local media reported that Ojo suffered a heart attack.

Born in Lagos, Ojo played for Florida State University in the United States before coming to Europe to start his professional career.

After a stint with the Belgrade team FMP Zeleznik, he moved to European giants Red Star, where he spent two seasons, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Ojo had been without a club since the 30th of June but was still training with Red Star.