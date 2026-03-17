Nigerian musicians’ annual revenue from Spotify in 2025 crossed $42m, painting a vivid picture of a market that is thriving at home and making waves internationally, according to the platform’s latest data. The figures were disclosed in Spotify’s annual Loud & Clear report, which examines how artists generate income from…...

Nigerian musicians’ annual revenue from Spotify in 2025 crossed $42m, painting a vivid picture of a market that is thriving at home and making waves internationally, according to the platform’s latest data.

The figures were disclosed in Spotify’s annual Loud & Clear report, which examines how artists generate income from streams and how listeners engage with music across international markets.

According to the report, revenue generated by Nigerian artists on Spotify rose by more than 140 per cent over the past two years, indicating a surge in local consumption and stronger demand from international listeners.