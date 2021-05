The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has approved the renaming of the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North East from Operation Lafiya Dole to Operation Hadin Kai.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He disclosed that changes would also affect the re-designation of the Army Super Camps to now reflect the nomenclature of the formations and units followed by the name of the locations they occupy.

The Army spokesperson also said the sub-units were redesigned as Forward Operating Bases followed by the name of their locations, adding that all the changes were with immediate effect.

According to him, the renaming is in line with the COAS vision of having a “Nigerian Army that is repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in a joint environment”.

Yerima added: “It is the belief of the COAS that the complete defeat of insurgency is a process that requires the participation of the entire nation using all elements of national power.