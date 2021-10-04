Breaking News

Nigerian Army launches Operation Still Waters in Ibadan

Latest Breaking News About Security in Nigeria: Nigerian Army Launches Operation Still Waters in Ibadan Army Officers at 2 Division, Ibadan being observed by Segun Oguunwusi, Chief of Staff to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

Nigerian Army flags off Exercise Still waters, urges citizens not to panic on the presence of military troops across the states.

In a bid to stem the tide of insecurity in the country, the Nigerian Army has flagged off operation still waters across six jurisdictions in the country.

The flag off which took at Step up headquarters of 2 Division of Nigerian Army in Ibadan also had in attendance representatives of other security agencies in the country.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony, the General Officer commanding 2 Division Nigeria Army, Major General Gold Chibuisi urged citizens not to panic on the presence of military troops across the states.

He said the exercise would involve real time intelligence, which is also expected to strengthen Military/civilians relations.

The Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde who was represented by his chief of staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, commended the Chief of staff Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahayah for initiating citizens-friendly operations across the country.

The Exercise still waters covers the jurisdictions of Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo and Kwara states of 2 Division Nigerian army.

