Nigerian Army holds service of songs for Brig. Gen Dzarma Zirkushu

The wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Victoria Irabor, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will win the fight against Insurgency and others forms of insecurity bedeviling the North-East and other regions of the Nigerian state.

This is part of her condolence message at the service of songs organised by the Nigerian Army to honour Late Brig. General Dzarma Zirkushu at the NDA, Ribadu Campus in Kaduna.

The deceased Senior Infantry officer, was among three other Nigerian military personnel who were killed in an ISWAP attack on Askira town on the 13th November 2021 in Borno State.

The wife of the CDS, described the deceased senior officer as a gallant patroit whose sacrifice to the nation will not be forgotten.

It’s somber moment as other senior military officer, wives of senior military officers, Christian faithful joined the family of the Late Senior officer to pay last respects.