Nigerian Army apologises to Corps member brutalised in Calabar

The Nigerian Army (NA) says it has taken cognizance of a video clip currently making the rounds on the social media, where a female officer was seen dehumanizing a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Calabar, Cross River State.

This act according to Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, is not only condemnable, but unprofessional and against established precepts of discipline in the NA.

The Nigerian Army according to Nwachukwu has remained undoubtedly the pride of the nation, a symbol of national unity that has consistently being in the vanguard of respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

He said the unimaginable level of infraction by a personnel in its ranks is condemnable and is termed a gross misconduct.

The Army Spokesman said the unfortunate act of indiscipline does not in anyway represent the Nigerian Army and will not be condoned in its entirety.

He disclosed that the ugly incident happened in 13 Brigade, Calabar.

The Brigade Commander according to him has immediately instituted an investigation and the officer involved has been identified and sanctioned on the interim and would be made to undergo regimental orders (trial) in line with the extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

He described insinuations that the Brigade attempted covering up the matter as misleading, as the Nigerian Army remains a professional force that has zero tolerance for indiscipline among its personnel.

He said the Nigerian Army will never condone such an attitude or infractions on the rights of Nigerians by its personnel.

He tendered an unreserved apology on behalf of the Nigerian Army to the victim, her family members, friends, National Youth Service Corps and to Nigerians in general for the unwholesome treatment meted out to the Corps member.