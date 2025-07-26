Nigeria’s contemporary art scene takes centre stage at the prestigious Abu Dhabi Art 2025, as the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy unveils a landmark cultural collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi. Through this global engagement, Nige...

Nigeria’s contemporary art scene takes centre stage at the prestigious Abu Dhabi Art 2025, as the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy unveils a landmark cultural collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi. Through this global engagement, Nigeria reaffirms its leadership in Africa’s creative economy and showcases the vibrancy, depth, and innovation of its artistic community on a world-class platform.

As part of the Ministry’s visionary Nigeria Everywhere initiative, which promotes the global visibility of Nigerian creativity, this special showcase titled “Nigeria Spotlight” will present seven pioneering galleries at the fair: SOTO Gallery, O’DA Gallery, 1897 Gallery, Windsor Gallery, Imọra Gallery, AMG Gallery, and a special project with MADhouse x Tikera Africa.

These galleries bring forward an exciting range of artists whose work speaks boldly to identity, politics, memory, and place. Their creations fuse traditional narratives with contemporary forms through mixed media, figurative painting, and conceptual installations. The showcase offers a powerful reflection of Nigeria’s cultural excellence, rooted in local perspectives while actively engaging in global discourse.

Abu Dhabi Art, more than an art fair, is a cultural institution renowned for its year-long public engagement programme of exhibitions, talks, and site-specific interventions across the United Arab Emirates. The main fair in November draws global collectors, curators, patrons, and audiences, making it a critical point of international visibility for Nigeria’s galleries, creatives, and investors.

Nigeria’s participation represents more than an artistic presence. It is a diplomatic statement of cultural strength and creative leadership. Through this platform, Nigerian artists and galleries will forge strategic global connections, deepen market access, and contribute meaningfully to transnational artistic conversations.

Complementing the gallery showcases, the fair will also feature a special performance by acclaimed Nigerian poet Titilope Sonuga, presented by the National Theatre of Nigeria, alongside a site-specific installation by Nigerian creatives in Al Ain, further reinforcing Nigeria’s creative influence in international cultural spaces.

The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, described the initiative as a deeply meaningful opportunity to tell Nigeria’s story through art.

“Our artists reflect the soul of our nation. Through this strategic collaboration, we reaffirm Nigeria’s cultural relevance on the world stage. It is a proud moment that echoes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places creative and cultural industries at the forefront of our national growth and global engagement,” she said.

With strategic appearances, high-level engagements, and dynamic showcases scheduled between 17th to 23rd November 2025, Nigeria’s delegation will participate in VIP previews, cultural installations, collector engagements, and global art dialogues. These activities will amplify national pride and position Nigerian art at the core of international attention.

This participation stands as a testament to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises the creative industry as a catalyst for economic growth, cultural diplomacy, and global impact.