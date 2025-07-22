‎The Presidential Initiative on Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) and Empower Swiss Academy have taken significant steps toward establishing a physical training hub across Nigeria....

‎The Presidential Initiative on Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) and Empower Swiss Academy have taken significant steps toward establishing a physical training hub across Nigeria.



‎During a visit to the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Innovation Hub in Abuja, PVAC National Coordinator Dr. Abdu Mukhtar and Empower Swiss CEO Prof. Paul Lalvani expressed the Federal Government’s readiness to collaborate with local leading partners to strengthen capacity in the pharmaceutical industry.

‎The proposed training hub aims to bridge the gap between education and industry, not only in Nigeria but across Africa. Through partnerships with academia and the pharmaceutical sector, the hub is expected to train approximately 2,000 industry professionals, medicine regulators, and university graduates annually.

‎The training programs will focus on developing expertise in areas such as manufacturing engineering, current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), facility engineering, and quality control.

‎NASENI Innovation Hub Manager, Busola Beckley Perez-Folayan, welcomed the partnership, highlighting the facility’s strategic positioning to meet the needs of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

‎In April this year, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate announced the establishment of a new pharmaceutical manufacturing institution for cutting edge training and upskilling of Nigerian health and regulatory professionals in collaboration with the Swiss Empower School of Health, Geneva.

‎This initiative marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical development, with the potential to boost the industry’s capacity and contribute to national economic growth.