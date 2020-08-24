Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that Nigeria could be the largest producer of Avocado crop by 2030.

He made this known while receiving the delegation of Avocado Society of Nigeria at his Presidential Library residence in Abeokuta.

The former President, who was conferred with the association’s Grand Patron award, said the country has all qualities needed to take over the East African countries in avocado crop planting.

In a press release issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President was quoted saying that he desires to see Nigeria a leading producer of the crop.

“Avocado is a unique crop and very lucrative business which can be done as either a business or a hobby, from having a plantation, or just few trees in one’s compound.

“I am happy to be a member of this association. I hope more people will appreciate the value of avocado business and join us either as a hobby or as a business.

“Avocado is a very healthy fruit with numerous benefits. The oil as well as the pulp from it is used in the cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical companies and therapeutic activities. I will say a bit of avocado everyday keeps the doctor away”

“Those of us who have been privileged to knowing about Avocado production must not hold the information to ourselves. In my simple opinion, this is the new oil of Nigeria, if it is effectively tapped into,” the former President stated.