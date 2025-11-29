The maiden West Africa Para Games commenced on a high note in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with Team Nigeria delivering a dominant 11–0 victory over Benin Republic in amputee football at the MKO Abiola Stadium. The match, a key highlight of Friday’s opening ceremony, showcased Nigeria’s superiority a...

The maiden West Africa Para Games commenced on a high note in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with Team Nigeria delivering a dominant 11–0 victory over Benin Republic in amputee football at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

The match, a key highlight of Friday’s opening ceremony, showcased Nigeria’s superiority as the home team controlled proceedings from start to finish. Usman Ahmed Tijani led the scoring with four goals, while Michael Akachi and Daniel Tochukwu each recorded a hat trick. Ibrahim Ndako added another goal to complete the resounding win.

Before the game, athletes from participating countries took part in a colourful march-past, accompanied by a vibrant cultural display that underscored Ogun State’s place in history as the first host of the West Africa Para Games.

President of the Africa Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, officially declared the Games open. He commended both the Federal Government and the Ogun State Government for hosting the inaugural edition, describing Nigeria as a “big brother” in the region’s sports development.

“Nigeria has once again shown its big brother status, and the entire West African region is grateful. This event marks the beginning of stronger cohesion, solidarity, and the growth of para sports in Africa,” he said.

The President of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, Sunday Odebode, also expressed appreciation for the support of the National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director General Bukola Olopade, crediting their commitment for making the hosting possible.

Speaking after witnessing Nigeria’s emphatic win, NSC Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade said the Commission had no hesitation in accepting the hosting rights, given the country’s longstanding excellence in para sports.

“Hosting these Games has given renewed hope and assurance to people living with disabilities. I remain committed to supporting them because they embody resilience and determination,” he said.

The Games continue in Abeokuta with more events scheduled across the weekend.