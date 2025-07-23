The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, led a high-level delegation to a strategic meeting with ambassadors of European Union member states at the EU Embassy in Abuja. The session, hosted by the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS under the l...

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, led a high-level delegation to a strategic meeting with ambassadors of European Union member states at the EU Embassy in Abuja.

The session, hosted by the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS under the leadership of Ambassador Gautier Mignot, focused on advancing international partnerships to fuel growth, job creation, and innovation within Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries.

Speaking at the meeting, Honourable Minister Musawa presented Nigeria’s Creative Economy Roadmap, a bold and transformative blueprint aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic diversification, youth empowerment, and global competitiveness.

She outlined key deliverables within the roadmap, including:

• Creating 2 million new jobs and generating $100 billion in economic value by 2030

• Establishing data-driven mapping tools to guide government policy and private investment

• Scaling signature initiatives such as Destination 2030, Detty December, and the Motherland 2025 cultural exchange programme

• Attracting both domestic and foreign investment through the newly established Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF)

The Honourable Minister emphasised that the creative economy is not merely a cultural asset but a national growth engine, central to unlocking opportunities for Nigeria’s vibrant youth population and fostering inclusive development across states.

European ambassadors from France, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Ireland, the Czech Republic and other member states praised Nigeria’s forward-thinking approach. The Ambassador of France, H.E. Marc Fonbaustier, specifically highlighted the success of the Agora Creative Hubs and expressed strong support for Nigeria’s participation in the upcoming Création Africa Forum in Paris—a platform set to spotlight African creativity on the global stage.

EU officials reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Nigeria’s creative ecosystem through several ongoing and future interventions, including:

• The rollout of 90 kilometres of fibre optic infrastructure in collaboration with Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy

• Strengthened dialogue on infrastructure financing involving the European Investment Bank (EIB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and other EU financial institutions

• Continued partnership on the Nigerian Jubilee Fellowship, a flagship programme supporting graduate employment and youth skills development

This engagement follows Honourable Minister Musawa’s earlier reception of Ambassador Mignot in her office. Her return visit to the EU Delegation in Abuja signifies not only continuity but an escalation in mutual ambition to build long-term creative capital between Nigeria and the EU.

The meeting concluded with renewed commitments from both sides to deepen cooperation, mobilise strategic funding, and jointly scale the impact of Nigeria’s creative industries across Africa and the global stage.