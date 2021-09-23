Breaking News

Nigeria still lose above 100,000 barrels per day – Senator Abiru

The Senator representing Lagos East in the ninth Senate, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, says Nigeria still lose above 100,000 barrel per day.

The banker turned politician disclosed this at the plenary during debate on 2022 – 2024 Medium Term Expenditure And Fiscal Strategy Paper On Wednesday, 22nd September 2022.

While regretting the action, Senator Abiru added that the loss is in excess of 40mb in a year which is in excess of one trillion naira.

Senator Abiru added that such revenues can help improve Nigeria’s capacity to repay debt.

