Director General of the Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu says Nigerians spent eighty billion dollars annually for importation of vehicles from foreign countries.

This he says is exporting jobs to foreign nations at the detriment of Nigeria economy, growth, progress and development

Speaking in Sokoto during a MIDAS software Automotive design skills boot camp organised for talented youth with knowledge in Mechanical and software engineering selected from the seven states of the North West geopolitical region, he says youth are the hope of Nigeria.

Director General of the Nigerian Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, speaking on how to reverse the trend of the nation spending 8 Billion Dollars to import cars annually @NADDCouncil @FinMinNigeria @NiyiAdebayo_ @NigeriaGov @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/wwUuQEOYU4 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 15, 2021 Advertisement

He says this can change if the youth improve themselves by acquiring skills and embracing technological advancement and transformation especially in the area of industrial design to solve the myriads of problems and challenges facing Nigeria

He says for Nigeria youth to be competitive and relevant, they must first believe in their ability and have a strong conviction about the future and know for captain that the future is secured with the right kind of skills and ability targeting at solving the world challenges

Three persons each are selected from the seven states of the north west geopolitical regions with training in mechanical and software engineering and other relevant skills for the pilot programme.

The aimed of the training is to impact them with the right knowledge that will assist them in maximising their talents and ability to come up with innovations that can to solve global challenges in the automobile industry.