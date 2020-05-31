Nigeria on Saturday confirmed 553 new cases of coronavirus.. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed this in a post on its Twitter page.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 recorded in a single day in Nigeria. Lagos, the most hit State by the coronavirus pandemic, recorded 378 new cases, while FCT had 52.

The tweet read: “553 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-378

FCT-52

Delta-23

Edo-22

Rivers-14

Ogun-13

Kaduna-12

Kano-9

Borno-7

Katsina-6

Jigawa-5

Oyo-5

Yobe-3

Plateau-3

Osun-1

“9855 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria. Discharged: 2856, Deaths: 273.”