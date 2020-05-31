Nigeria on Saturday confirmed 553 new cases of coronavirus.. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed this in a post on its Twitter page.
This is the highest number of COVID-19 recorded in a single day in Nigeria. Lagos, the most hit State by the coronavirus pandemic, recorded 378 new cases, while FCT had 52.
The tweet read: “553 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-378
FCT-52
Delta-23
Edo-22
Rivers-14
Ogun-13
Kaduna-12
Kano-9
Borno-7
Katsina-6
Jigawa-5
Oyo-5
Yobe-3
Plateau-3
Osun-1
“9855 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria. Discharged: 2856, Deaths: 273.”