91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria.

74 in Lagos

5 in Katsina

4 in Ogun

2 in Delta

2 in Edo

1 in Kwara

1 in Oyo

1 in FCT

1 in Adamawa

As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 197

Deaths: 28