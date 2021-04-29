The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 81 new cases of covid-19, taking the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 164,993.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 26 new infections followed by Enugu with 13 new cases while Ogun state had 8 new cases.

So far, 155,021 people have been discharged while 2,063 people have died from covid-19 complications.

For a while now, Nigeria has been reporting low daily toll of new covid-19 cases while many parts of the world are dealing with a more ferocious outbreak.

Some countries have even reintroduced lockdowns in a bid to curb further spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

At this point, it is crucial for Nigeria to step up efforts to ensure that it does not find itself in an overwhelming situation like India which is battling to get grip of the raging pandemic.