The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 626 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 27,110.

The centre made this known on its twitter handle few minutes ago.

From the new cases, Lagos takes the lead with 193, FCT-85, Oyo-41, Edo-38, Kwara-34, Abia-31, Ogun-29, Ondo-28, and Rivers-26.

Others are Osun-21, Akwa Ibom-18, Delta-18, Enugu-15, Kaduna-13, Plateau-11, Borno-8, Bauchi-7, Adamawa-5, Gombe-4 and Sokoto-1.

So far, 10,801 patients have been treated and discharged from the isolation centres across the country.

Sadly, 616 deaths have been recorded.