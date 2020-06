The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 587 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

NCDC disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 17,735.

587 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-155

Edo-75

FCT-67

Rivers-65

Oyo-56

Delta-50

Bayelsa-25

Plateau-18

Kaduna-18

Enugu-17

Borno-12

Ogun-12

Ondo-7

Kwara-4

Kano-2

Gombe-2

Sokoto-1

Kebbi-1

17,735 confirmed

5,967 discharged

469 deaths