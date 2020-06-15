The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 573 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1 6,658.

The latest figure shows that Lagos leads with 216 cases, Rivers-103, Oyo-68, Edo-40, Kano-21, Gombe-20, FCT-17, Delta-13, Plateau-12, and Bauchi-12.

Others are Niger-10, Kebbi-9, Ogun-8, Ondo-8, Abia-7, Nasarawa-5 and one each in Borno, Kwara, Benue and Anambra states.