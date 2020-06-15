The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 573 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658.
The latest figure shows that Lagos leads with 216 cases, Rivers-103, Oyo-68, Edo-40, Kano-21, Gombe-20, FCT-17, Delta-13, Plateau-12, and Bauchi-12.
Others are Niger-10, Kebbi-9, Ogun-8, Ondo-8, Abia-7, Nasarawa-5 and one each in Borno, Kwara, Benue and Anambra states.
A total of 5,349 patients have been treated and discharged from various Isolation centres across the country, while 424 deaths have been recorded.