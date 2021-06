The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 48 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Breakdown of the new infections reveal that Lagos recorded 16, Yobe-16, Kano-8, Gombe-3, Akwa Ibom-1,, Delta-1, FCT-1, Kaduna-1 and Rivers-1.

So far, 166,730 cases have been confirmed while 162,584 [patients have been discharged. Unfortunately, 2,117 deaths have been recorded from COVID-19 related complications.