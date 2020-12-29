The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced three hundred and ninety- seven (397) new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections to 84,811.

The disease control centre disclosed this on its twitter handle last night.

Breakdown of the new infections shows that 144 cases are in Lagos, Plateau-83, Kaduna-48, Adamawa-36, Rivers-22, Oyo-16, Kebbi-10, Nasarawa-7, Sokoto-7, FCT-5, Kano-5, Edo-4 and Jigawa-3.

Others are Ogun-2, Akwa Ibom-2, Niger-1, Bauchi-1 and Zamfara-1.

So far, a total of 71,357 patients have been discharged, but sadly, 1,264 deaths have been recorded.