The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported 350 new cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the country’s total to 11,516.

Of the 350 new cases, Lagos recorded the highest number with 102 cases less than the previous day’s figure followed by Ogun with 34 cases, the FCT recorded 29 new cases, Borno 26, Kaduna 23, Rivers 21, Ebonyi 17, Kwara has 16, Kastina 14, Edo, Delta, Kano and Bauchi, each recorded 10 new cases.

Bayelsa has 9 new cases while Imo has 8, Plateau 4, Ondo 3, Nasarawa 2 Gombe and Oyo one new case each.

So far, 3,535 people have been discharged and 323 people have died from COVID-19 related complications