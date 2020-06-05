The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 328 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 11, 844.

According to the latest centre, 121 of the new cases are in Lagos, 70 in the Federal Capital Territory, Bauchi-25, Rivers-18, Oyo-16, Kaduna-15, Gombe-14, Edo-13, Ogun-13, and Jigawa-8.

Others are Enugu-6, Kano-5, Osun-2 and Ondo-2.

A total of 3696 patients have been treated and discharged from Isolation centres across the country and 333 deaths recorded.