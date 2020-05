239 new cases of COVID19 has been reported in Nigeria.

97-Lagos

44-Bauchi

29-Kano

19-Katsina

17-Borno

7-FCT

6-Kwara

5-Oyo

3-Kaduna

3-Sokoto

2-Adamawa

2-Kebbi

2-Plateau

2-Ogun

1-Ekiti

A total of 4151 cases of COVID19 was reported with number of Discharged at 745 with 128 deaths reported.