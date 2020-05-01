The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 238 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The centre announced this on its twitter handle few minutes ago.

The breakdown of the new cases:

92-Kano

36-FCT

30-Lagos

16-Gombe

10-Bauchi

8-Delta

6-Oyo

5-Zamfara

5-Sokoto

4-Ondo

4-Nasarawa

3-Kwara

3-Edo

3-Ekiti

3-Borno

3-Yobe

2-Adamawa

1-Niger

1-Imo

1-Ebonyi

1-Rivers

1-Enugu

With these new cases, Nigeria now has a total of 2170 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 351 have been discharged and 68 deaths recorded.