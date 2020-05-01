The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 238 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
The centre announced this on its twitter handle few minutes ago.
The breakdown of the new cases:
92-Kano
36-FCT
30-Lagos
16-Gombe
10-Bauchi
8-Delta
6-Oyo
5-Zamfara
5-Sokoto
4-Ondo
4-Nasarawa
3-Kwara
3-Edo
3-Ekiti
3-Borno
3-Yobe
2-Adamawa
1-Niger
1-Imo
1-Ebonyi
1-Rivers
1-Enugu
With these new cases, Nigeria now has a total of 2170 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 351 have been discharged and 68 deaths recorded.