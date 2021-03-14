The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday night, reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The figure has taken the countrywide infections’ figure, thus far, to 160,537.

According to the NCDC’s data, a total of 655 patients recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country, while four persons died of COVID-19 complications.

NCDC said Ondo State recorded the highest with daily figure-33, Lagos-25, FCT-22, Bauchi-21, Akwa Ibom-15, Kaduna-14, Katsina-13, Ogun-13, Rivers-11, Edo-8, Ekiti-4, Imo-4, Kano-3, Nasarawa-2 and Niger-2

The Agency said the discharges on Saturday included 439 community recoveries in FCT and 96 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

Total confirmed cases in Nigeria -160,537

Total discharged case – 144,714

Total deaths – 2,013