The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has recorded two hundred and four new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

This was announced on its twitter handle few minutes ago.

The breakdown shows that there are 80 cases in Kano, 45-Lagos, 12-Gombe, 9-Bauchi, 9-Sokoto, 7-Borno, 7-Edo.

Others are 6-Rivers, 6-Ogun, 4-FCT, 4-Akwa Ibom, 4-Bayelsa, 3-Kaduna, 2-Oyo, 2-Delta, 2-Nasarawa, 1-Ondo and 1 in Kebbi.

As at 11:50pm 30th April, there are 1932 confirmed cases in Nigeria. 319 patients have been discharged and 58 deaths recorded.