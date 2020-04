The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is rapidly rising.

On Wednesday night, the country recorded 196 new infections, one case higher than 195 cases it recorded on Tuesday.

Of that number, Lagos had 87 cases, kano 24, Gombe 18, Kaduna 17, FCT 16, Katsina 10, Sokoto 8, Edo 7, Borno 6, Ebonyi and Adamawa recorded a case each. Yobe also recorded its first case.

307 people have recovered and been discharged and 51 deaths recorded.