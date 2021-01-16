The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced One thousand Eight hundred and Sixty-Seven (1867) new cases of Coronavirus, bring the total number of infections in the country to One Hundred and Seven thousand, three hundred and forty-five (107,345).

The centre announced this via its twitter handle late Friday night.

Breakdown of the new infections shows that Lagos has 713, Plateau-273, FCT-199 and Kaduna-117.

Others are Oyo-79, Enugu-58, Ondo-53, Kano-49, Sokoto-43, Ogun-37, Osun-37, Nasarawa-36, Rivers-28 and Benue-24.

Also, Delta records 24 cases, Niger-24, Gombe-18, Edo-15, Taraba-12, Bayelsa-10, Ekiti-9 Borno-6, Zamfara-2 and Jigawa 1.