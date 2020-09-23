The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 176 new cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the country’s total number of cases to 57,613.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 73 followed by Plateau with 50 new infections.

Others states on the daily toll list are the FCT with 17 cases, Rivers-8, Ondo-6 while Niger state and Ogun state recorded 5 new cases each.

So far, 48,836 people have been discharged while 1,100 people have died from covid-19 complications.