170 new cases of #COVID19 has been reported in Nigeria.

39-Lagos

29-Kano

24-Ogun

18-Bauchi

15-Kaduna

12-FCT

12-Sokoto

8-Katsina

7-Borno

3-Nasarawa

2-Adamawa

1-Oyo

2558 confirmed cases of #COVID19 have also been reported in Nigeria

Discharged: 400

Deaths: 87