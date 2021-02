The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has recorded fresh 1,624 cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total infections to 137, 654.

Breakdown of the new infections as released by the NCDC shows that Lagos has 535 cases, Plateau-183, Osun-98, Akwa Ibom-85, FCT-83, Ondo-77, Nasarawa-72, Edo-69, Oyo-63, Rivers-52, Taraba-48, Ogun-44 and Borno-3.

Others are Kwara-31, Ekiti-30, Benue-25, Kano-21, Niger-21, Kaduna-18, Abia-15, Delta-10, Bayelsa-7 and Zamfara-6.