The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced One thousand Five hundred and forty-four (1544) new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total infections to 97,478.

The centre disclosed this via its micro site on Friday.

Breakdown of the new infections is as follows:; Lagos-739, Plateau-168, FCT-153, Oyo-91, Nasarawa-90, Rivers-80, Kaduna-35, Edo-33, Kano-29, Ogun-21, Delta-19, Sokoto-16, Akwa Ibom-1, Ebonyi-11, Enugu-10, Osun-10.

Others are Niger-9, Bauchi-8, Kebbi-8, Katrina-2 and Taraba-1.

NCDC said the total number of discharged patients stands at 78,552 while 1,342 COVID-19 related deaths have so far been recorded.