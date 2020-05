Nigeria has recorded one hundred and forty-eight new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total of infections to 2,950.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced this on its twitter hand;e few minutes ago.

Out of the new cases, Lagos has 43, Kano 32, Zamfara 14, 10-FCT, 9-Katsina, 7-Taraba, 6-Borno, 6-Ogun and 5 in Oyo.

Others are 3 in Edo, 3-Kaduna, 3-Bauchi, 2-Adamawa, 2-Gombe, 1-Plateau, 1-Sokoto, 1-Kebbi.

A total of 481 patients have been discharged and 98 deaths recorded.