The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 136 new cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the country’s total number of cases to 58,460.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new infections with 71, followed by Rivers with 23 new cases, Plateau had 12 new infections, while Adamawa and Oyo states recorded 6 cases each.

So far, 49,895 people have been discharged while 1,111 people have died from covid-19 complications.

Meanwhile, since the coronavirus was detected in December 2019, over 188 countries of the world have reported cases of covid-19 with over 33 million confirmed infections.

Covid-19 has now claimed one million lives and counting, a grim milestone that infectious disease specialists had warned of.

The United states remains the epicentre of the disease, reporting more cases than any other country.

This sobering statistics highlights the battle for control raging in many countries that have continued to record a surge in numbers of new infections.

The tally by Johns Hopkins University shows that deaths in the US, Brazil and India make up nearly half that total.