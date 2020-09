The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 132 new cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the country’s total number of cases to 56,388.

Lagos recorded the highest number with 52 new infections, while Gombe had 27 new cases.

Plateau and Kwara each recorded 17 and 10 new cases respectively.

So far, 44,337 people have been discharged while 1,083 people have died from covid-19 complications.