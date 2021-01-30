The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced fresh One thousand, One hundred and fourteen cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 128,674.

The disease control centre disclosed this on its micro site, twitter, Friday night.

According to NCDC, breakdown of the new infections shows that Lagos has 408 cases, FCT-95, Plateau-90, Ondo-66, Kaduna-63, Oyo-56, Borno-46, Imo-42, Edo-41, Ogun-37 and Rivers-31.

Others are Ekiti-25, Yobe-20, Kano-18, Akwa Ibom-18, Delta-15, Osun-15, Kwara-11, Bayelsa-6, Nasarawa-6, Zamfara-4 and Bauchi-1.

As at Friday, NCDC said a total number of 102, 780 patients have been discharged, while 1577 deaths have been recorded from COVID-19 related complications.