The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced one hundred and six new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 162,997.

The centre disclosed this on its micro site on Thursday.

Breakdown of the new infections shows that Lagos recorded that 33 cases, FCT-20, Cross River-11, Rivers-11, Kaduna-7, Edo-6, Ondo-6 and Nasarawa-3.

Others are Ogun-3, Kano-2, Bauchi-2 and Osun-2.