The Federal Government has received medical equipment donated by the United Nations to aid Nigeria’s efforts at combating Coronavirus pandemic.

James Odaudu, Director Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, took delivery of the equipment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Sirika received them on behalf of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 represented by the Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora,

The Minister expressed the appreciation of the Nigerian government to the UN and Allied Air Cargo for transporting the equipment free of charge to Abuja.

Sirika said the equipment, which included, among other things, 50 ventilators, will go a long way in boosting the nation’s capacity to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the UN donated three ambulances to the Lagos State Government as part of its support to the COVID-19 fight in the state.

UN Resident-Coordinator, Edward Kallon, said the “UN family stands in solidarity with the Federal Government of Nigeria during these trying times.”