The Nigerian government has rallied support for the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina.

This is contained in a letter by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National planning, Zainab Ahmed, urging the board of the AfDB to ignore calls for an independent investigation of Mr Adesina.

Mrs Ahmed called on chairman of the AfDB board of governors, Kaba Niale, to follow laid down processes to protect and preserve the bank heritage.

She said: “The call for an independent investigation of the president is outside of the laid down rules, procedures and governing system of the bank and its articles as it relates to the code of conduct on ethics for the president.”

In a petition by a group of whistleblowers, Mr Adesina was accused of 20 breaches of the bank’s code of conduct, including “unethical conduct, private gain, an impediment to efficiency, preferential treatment, and involvement in political activities.”

Mr Adesina in his response, maintained that he was innocent of all allegations of fraud leveled against him. He added that he believes a just, transparent and fair process would prove his innocence.