Director General of the National Board For Technology Incubation, Kazeem Raji says Nigeria is witnessing an unprecedented wave of innovation that is capturing global attention.

He was speaking at the Launch of the NEXTGEN innovation challenge in Abuja.

The latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics indicate that the technology sector alone contributed over 10 billion dollars to Nigeria’s GDP in 2022, making it one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy.

Initiatives such as this NEXTGEN Innovation Challenge created platforms for innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors to engage, collaborate, and promote groundbreaking ideas.

Mr Raji indicated the rise of digital currencies and fintech solutions has positioned Nigeria as the leading African nation in the crypto economy.

The event attracted hundreds of participants, highlighted successful case studies ranging from Fintech solutions to renewable energy projects.

As the global economy grapples with persistent challenges, including climate change and economic disparities, Nigeria’s innovation renaissance offers a glimpse of hope.