Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has met with Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac of the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers, who is currently on a visit to Nigeria and Liberia, scheduled through August 19, 2025.

The two leaders Ambassador Tuggar, Nigeria’s top diplomat since August 2023, and Secretary Cacdac, who assumed leadership of the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers in April 2024 discussed collaboration on the welfare and protection of migrant workers, particularly addressing the needs of overseas Filipino workers in Nigeria.

The minister welcomed Secretary Cacdac and his delegation. Nigeria shares your commitment to the protection of migrant workers, and we’re ready to strengthen our cooperation in both humanitarian and policy frameworks to ensure the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers in our country.”

For secretary Cacdac Phillipnes look forward to forging stronger partnerships to promote the rights and well-being of OFWs in Nigeria, through shared initiatives in labor protection, consular support, and safe mobility.

“ The meeting concluded with both sides pledging enhanced collaboration covering consular services, legal protection, and emergency assistance for migrant workers. Secretary Cacdac’s visit underlines the importance the Philippines places on its global diaspora, while Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to international labor standards