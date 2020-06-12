To manage the possible effect of the pandemic on the economy post-COVID-19, Nigeria and other parts of the Continent will require about $100 billion for universal, affordable and good quality Internet access by 2030.

This was stated by the Director of Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resources Management at the Economic Commission for Africa, Jean-Paul Adam, during a virtual press briefing.

Adam, who disclosed that due to lack to infrastructure, Africa contributes less than one per cent to the world’s digital economy, which accounts for about 15 per cent of global GDP.

It is estimated that over a quarter of a billion school children in Africa have been affected by COVID-19 and most of them lack the digital tools to continue their education online.