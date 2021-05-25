Nigeria is set to receive its second batch of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of July or August.

This was revealed at a weekly update briefing by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The agency said the nation has also completed the administration of all first doses and second doses are currently being provided to eligible persons who have gotten their first jab between the last 6 to 12 weeks.

So far more than 1.929 million eligible Nigerians representing 96 percent of the targeted population have received their first jab.